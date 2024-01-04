Thieves make off with native restaurant tip jar : Cayman Information Service

Heritage Kitchen

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a couple who stole a tip jar from the Heritage Kitchen on Boggy Sand Road on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called out to the local restaurant, which is also a tourist favourite, at about 2:30pm and were told that a man had taken the jar from the restaurant counter and walked off in the company of a woman.

A worker at the restaurant followed them and confronted the man. The thief took some cash from the jar and brandished a machete, and then made off on foot, leaving the jar and the rest of the money behind.

The woman was seen leaving in a Honda Civic, which the police later found parked in another part of West Bay, but the couple have not been located.

The man was about 5’8″ in height, between 30 and 35 years old, of slim but muscular build, and a brown complexion. His face was covered and he was shirtless, wearing a black backpack and jeans shorts. The woman was of light complexion and chubby build,…