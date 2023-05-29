GUANGZHOU, China , May 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference 2023 and Artificial Intelligence Global Conference (AIGC) officially kicked off in Guangzhou on May 25. This conference thoroughly followed the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the guiding principles of important speeches and instructions General Secretary Xi Jinping made during his inspection visit to Guangdong. The theme of the conference is “Think Different!” Over 110 well-known scholars, entrepreneurs and investors from all over the world gathered in Guangzhou to discuss scientific and technological development and seek a high-quality development path. Jiang Zhitao, Vice Mayor of Guangzhou, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Zhu Dongfang, President of Asia Digital Group, delivered a speech at the conference. Neal Stephenson, a science fiction writer and author of science fiction masterpiece Snow Crash, delivered a video speech.

Set a model, explore the unknown, and seek high-quality development

This year’s Canton Tower Science & Technology Conference takes place from May 25 to 26. Guided by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the People’s Government of Guangdong Province and the People’s Government of Guangzhou Municipality, the conference was co-hosted by Guangzhou Municipal Science and Technology Bureau and Asia Digital Group. It includes the opening ceremony ad main forum, 10 parallel forums, closed-door think tank meetings, Canton Tower the Best awards ceremony, venture capital and exhibitions.

In recent years, Guangzhou has released the impetus and vitality of scientific and technological innovation. It has made systematic plan to boost national strategic scientific and technological strength, and built the “2+2+N” scientific and technological innovation platform system. The “human proteome navigation plan,” one of China’s three international big science research plans, has…