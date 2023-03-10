Third-party logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2022 to 2027: Growt… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global third-party logistics market size is estimated to increase by USD 532.65 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%. The growth of e-commerce and the need for integrated shipping services are driving market growth. However, factors such as high operational costs and competitive pricing may impede the market growth. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report – Request a sample report

Third-party logistics market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers – The growth of e-commerce and the need for integrated shipping services are driving the market growth. The increasing adoption of the Internet and mobile services is the key reason behind the growing popularity of e-commerce. An efficient supply chain helps retailers provide a high level of service across all channels. Therefore, several retailers have partnered with 3PL service providers that offer integrated shipping services. These factors will increase the demand for 3PL services.

Major challenges – High operational costs and competitive pricing are challenging the market growth. The competition in the logistics industry is increasing in terms of pricing due to the rise in demand for value-added services (VAS) and specialized professional supply chain solutions. Rising fuel prices are also increasing the cost of operations. Therefore, contract logistics service providers should ensure that the operational cost is controlled. This will pose a challenge to 3PL service providers.

Third-party logistics market – Vendor analysis

