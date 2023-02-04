Third Tier Wealth Management Announces Agreement With Buckingham Strategic Partn… – Press Release

New Jersey-based RIA Company’s Association With National Firm Will Increase Services & Product Offerings Through A True Team Approach

GLEN ROCK, N.J., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Third Tier Wealth Management, offering financial planning & investment management, today announced that they have entered into an agreement to work with Buckingham Strategic Partners (BSP), a national financial services firm with their main office in St. Louis, in order to provide additional enhanced resources and best-in-class services to their valued client base.There has been increased demand in recent years for financial planning in addition to investment management. In that time, independent RIA firms have stepped up and into that role. In fact, within the U.S. wealth management market, RIA firms are the fastest-growing category according to McKinsey. Clients want to know if they are on the right track for long term financial security.

Firms like Third Tier Wealth Management believe that growing assets is important, but not the whole story. The company has been built around the principle of delivering more than what people have come to expect – including providing guidance in all areas of their financial lives and incorporating strategic partners in other areas of financial expertise to provide an experience that is unique.

By partnering with Buckingham Strategic Partners, Third Tier Wealth Management will increase their personalized service offerings to clients. Importantly, the collaboration will offer Third Tier customers the ability to benefit from BSP’s long relationship with Dimensional Fund Advisors, a money management firm widely acknowledged for its practical and innovative applications of academic financial research to investing.”Our unique association with a national investment firm like Buckingham Strategic Partners enables us to offer our clients the collective skill and services of much larger firms at a lower expense to our clients,” said Michael Demkiw,…