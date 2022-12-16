‘This can be a conflict’: Californians search inexpensive housing alternate options



Los Angeles

CNN

—



At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family’s modest apartment. In the two decades they’ve lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out.

“We are human beings with the right to live in our home, and that’s just frankly what every person… in every home and [in] every building should know … they have the right to have their own space, to have their home,” Hernandez said.

But, across the country, affordable housing is becoming increasingly rare to find. The lack of housing inventory, coupled with inflation and zoning inequalities, has required families to stretch more to find housing — and even priced out most families, especially those who start with little-to-no capital of their own.