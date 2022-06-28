This CNN Hero solves an usually invisible downside by offering ‘Lingerie for Everybody’





But Rabbi Amy Weiss is bringing something so simple, yet essential, to those in dire need: Undies. For everyone.

It’s her mission and her organization’s moniker. And by the end of this year, Weiss said Undies for Everyone will have distributed nearly 5 million pairs to children and victims of natural disasters in 16 cities across the US.

Now a national program, it all started about 15 years ago when Weiss learned about the need from a social worker.

“Kids who are at risk need every kind of resource that their families cannot afford to get them,” Weiss said. “Underwear is just an overlooked item, and it’s super expensive. So, the parents who are struggling financially tend to think, ‘You can’t see the underwear, so it’ll be okay.’ “

Many donations centers do not accept used underwear, so parents often throw out their children’s old pairs, which creates a gap for kids whose families rely on donated clothing. Not having clean underwear can impact a child’s self-esteem, attitude and even…