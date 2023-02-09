This fan has formed anti-discrimination coverage in Australian cricket after alleging racial abuse at a match





Two years after alleging he was racially abused at a cricket match, an Indian fan has had a hand in shaping how the sport tackles discrimination in Australia.

Krishna Kumar was attending the third day of the 2021 test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) when he heard chants of “curry munchers” aimed at Indian players and fans.

He returned to the SCG on the fifth day of the test, when, he says, he was racially profiled by security staff.

According to Kumar, that included being told to “go back to where you came from” by a member of staff who was examining the anti-racism banners he had hoped to take into the ground.

He also said he was subjected to an “unnecessary” two-and-a-half-minute frisking with a metal detector and what he felt was a stricter security presence for Indian fans once inside the stadium.