This Hong Kong farm is utilizing fish and blue lights to develop basil the dimensions of your face





In a 20,000-square-foot industrial warehouse in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, Farm66 grows plants on stacked shelves under LED lights. Protected from pests and pollution, this indoor farm uses no soil and minimal water says Gordon Tam, co-founder and CEO of Farm66. What’s more, the controlled environment allows the company to direct the shape and size of the plants.

Making effective use of limited space, indoor farms in urban areas could help to reduce transport-related carbon emissions and improve food security in cities that rely on imports, says Tam — an issue that was thrust into the spotlight when supermarket shelves emptied during the pandemic.

Now, Tam is looking to scale up production of his smart farming technology, as well as exploring ways to grow crops in extreme environments — including outer space.

A homegrown startup Founded in 2013, Farm66 was an early pioneer in vertical farming. In its patented aquaponics system, fish tanks are placed below shelves filled with…