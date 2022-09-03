This household was torn aside in Kabul. One yr later, they’re nonetheless not again collectively





“I didn’t know how to go to the airport again,” Masi said. “It wasn’t easy for me.”

When he and his father, Ahmad Wali Stanekzai, arrived at Kabul International Airport in April, they were flooded with bad memories of eight months before, when the whole family had joined the crowds in a desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan after the capital fell to the Taliban.

Then there was the explosion — an ISIS-K suicide attack. The family was separated in the chaos. His mother was killed; he and his father were separated from his younger two siblings, who were injured.

Now, more than four months after arriving in Qatar from Afghanistan, and more than a year after that deadly attack, the family still isn’t back together.

“I feel so upset when I remember how we separated and lost our mom,” Masi said. “I have experienced the worst trauma as a child,” he told CNN via text. “I need my freedom. I want to reunite with my brother and sister. I want to live in my house with the rest of my family.” The…