This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See – Press Release

- Tequila Lovers Rejoice! High Noon’s Sun Will Shine Even Brighter with the Release of High Noon Tequila Seltzer
High Noon Tequila Seltzer is made with real fruit juice, real blanco tequila, is 100 calories, gluten-free with no added sugar, and available in four flavors: lime, grapefruit, passionfruit, and strawberry.
- Garnier Nutrisse Announces Drew Barrymore as Brand Ambassador
A self-proclaimed avid at-home hair dyer, Barrymore’s role debuts with a creative campaign highlighting Garnier Nutrisse’s new and improved Nourishing Color Crème formula for nourished hair and better color.
- Cetaphil® unveils digital AI skin analysis tool to empower and educate users with sensitive skin
Cetaphil, the dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand, announced the launch of its Cetaphil AI Skin Analysis: a comprehensive skin analyzer offering personalized skin assessment scores and skincare regimen recommendations in seconds.
- Athletic Brewing and Super Coffee Create World’s First Pre-Workout Brew
Called Suped Up, the new non-alcoholic beer was inspired by the power of positive energy and the grind of endless grit. It is brewed with high-quality coffee and spent brewer’s grains. The result is a rich, Extra Dark brew that is full-bodied and contains 5…