This Week in Consumer News: 14 Stories You Need to See – Press Release

A roundup of the week’s most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the USDA’s approval of cultivated chicken and a dream job for cold brew lovers.
NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week’s most newsworthy and popular releases, here’s a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn’t be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- History Made: UPSIDE Foods Is Approved to Sell Cultivated Meat in the U.S. Following Completion of Final USDA Regulatory Step
UPSIDE’s cultivated chicken will be launched at Bar Crenn in San Francisco through a partnership with three-Michelin-star chef Dominique Crenn. Consumers can visit UPSIDE’s Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts for details on how to be among the first in the United States to try UPSIDE’s cultivated chicken.
- Dream Job Alert for Coffee Lovers: Peet’s Coffee is Looking for First-Ever ‘Chief Cold Brew Officer’
The Peet’s CCBO role comes with an unlimited flow of Peet’s Cold Brew coffee. Plus, the CCBO will be granted the special authority to declare an official Peet’s Cold Brew BOGO Day – a day of their choosing this summer, where all cold brew is buy one, get one free for all customers (participating locations nationwide).
- Major League Soccer, adidas, and Marvel Team Up to Launch Co-Branded Merchandise
The unique product offerings, mixed with creative design elements, position MLS and Marvel at the intersection of sports and fashion as they celebrate the cultural moment surrounding heroes on and off the field.
- New Survey Reveals What Snacking is Lacking for Today’s Consumer
The survey revealed that a…