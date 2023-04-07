This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See – Press Release

A roundup of the week’s most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Shell’s acquisition of Volta and a new cable field testing program from UL.
- Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear units take significant steps toward operations
The generator at Vogtle Unit 3 has generated electricity for the first time, and the unit has successfully synchronized and connected to the electric grid. Meanwhile, at Vogtle Unit 4, nuclear operators began hot functional testing last month.
- Shell USA, Inc. finalizes acquisition of Volta Inc., scaling up its U.S. public electric vehicle charging network
Volta provides Shell with an existing public charging network of over 3,000 charge points at destination sites (shopping centers, grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) across 31 U.S. states and territories, a development pipeline of more than 3,400 additional charge points, and capabilities to continue developing, operating, and monetizing EV charging infrastructure.
- UL Solutions Announces Medium Voltage Cable Field Testing Program to Help Energy and Utilities Industries Advance Power Grid Safety
Medium voltage cable system failures can significantly impact utility providers and the businesses they serve, from loss of revenue and production during an unplanned outage to additional damage caused by the failure.
