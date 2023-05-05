This Week in Energy News: 11 Stories You Need to See – Press Release

A roundup of the week’s most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including training for clean energy jobs and EE North America’s expanding solar pipeline.
NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week’s most newsworthy and popular releases, here’s a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn’t be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Classes Begin at New Green Job Training Center in Chicago
The Sustainability Hub is providing comprehensive job training and employment opportunities to local Illinois job seekers eager to start a career in the clean energy economy. Over the next ten years, the program will train 10,000+ residents, focusing on Veterans, Returning Citizens and high school educated residents from underserved communities.
- Circle K installs first ABB E-mobility 180 kW public DC fast chargers made in the U.S.
This site is the first to be equipped with ABB E-mobility’s U.S. manufactured Terra 184 DC fast chargers, and is part of Circle K’s 200 announced sites for North America
- DuPont to Acquire Spectrum Plastics Group from AEA Investors
This strengthens DuPont’s position in fast-growing, low cyclicality healthcare markets. Following the acquisition, approximately 10% of DuPont’s consolidated revenue will come from healthcare.
- EE North America Expands U.S. Renewable Energy Footprint, Adding 700MW Through Acquisition of Colorado Solar Projects
The joint venture with Horus Energy adds 700MW to EE North America’s existing solar pipeline under development, bringing it to a total of 2.5GW among Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado, and marks a significant step…