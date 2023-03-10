This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See – Press Release

A roundup of the week’s most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a women’s health event at SXSW and a new ChatGPT-based health coach.
- Zocdoc Reports: International Women’s Day
The report shows that women are taking an active approach towards keeping up with preventative care appointments, while increasingly taking steps to take care of their mental health.
- SHE Media Announces the Future of Health at SXSW
The groundbreaking event, which takes place March 11 and March 12, will examine the science and storytelling around women’s whole health. Attendees will hear from experts and thought leaders, including Katie Couric, Maria Shriver, Christy Turlington Burns, Dr. Laurie Santos, Phoebe Robinson, Judy Greer, Dr. Piraye Yurttas Beim, Emma Lovewell, Jessi Miley-Dyer, and Jamie Wheal.
- U.S. FDA Clears Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre® 2 and FreeStyle Libre® 3 Sensors for Integration with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems
Automated insulin delivery (AID) systems help people manage daily diabetes care by automatically adjusting and administering the insulin delivered by an insulin pump based on real-time glucose data from their FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors.
- Health App Uses ChatGPT to Replace Human Health Coaches The AI coach provides instant answers to user questions, offers guidance and motivation, and helps them achieve their weight goals. It can be customized to meet individual needs,…