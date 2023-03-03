This Week in People & Culture News: 13 Stories You Need to See – Press Release

A roundup of the week’s most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a Black History Month recap and releases to kick off Women’s History Month.
NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week’s most newsworthy and popular releases, here’s a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn’t be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Dress for Success® Worldwide celebrates women leaders globally as it launches its biggest campaign of the year, Your Hour, Her Power®
In celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month throughout March, Your Hour, Her Power honors diverse, trailblazing female leaders, from C-Suite executives to media luminaries.
- Homes owned by Black families appreciated the fastest during the pandemic
“These gains are extremely important in terms of increasing wealth among the Black community, as homeowners of color are more likely to have the bulk of their household wealth tied up in their homes,” said Nicole Bachaud, senior economist at Zillow.
- Hard Rock Heals Foundation Teams Up with Jordin Sparks and Women Who Rock to “Rock Women’s Health” All March Long
Michael Annichine, CEO, Magee-Womens Research Institute, said, “Our research is helping to: stop the spread of HIV, reduce infant and maternal mortality, and improve survival rates for women’s cancers. Hard Rock Heals Foundation is helping us achieve our goal to rock women’s health worldwide!”
- EY Metaverse Lab to celebrate Black leaders with AI-enabled metaverse art installation The thoughtful, physical and digital experience showcases how AI and the metaverse can be harnessed and enriched with the…