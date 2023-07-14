This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 12 Stories You Need to See – Press Release

A roundup of the week’s most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including firearms at airport checkpoints and a billion-dollar housing initiative.
NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — here's a roundup of stories from the week
- TSA stopped 3,251 firearms at airport checkpoints nationwide during the first half of 2023
The total represents an average 18 firearms per day at TSA checkpoints of which more than 92% were loaded. This is an increase from the first half of 2022 when Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) stopped 3,053 firearms at security checkpoints of which more than 86% were loaded.
- Anheuser-Busch Delivering More Than 75,000 Cans Of Emergency Drinking Water To Texas Fire Departments
Firefighters and first responders in our communities rely on clean drinking water to stay hydrated in times of need; yet volunteer fire departments often lack the budget and resources to supply. The water donations to Texas fire departments are designed to deliver on this critical need, as well as to support the communities where Anheuser Busch’s customers and more than 1,000 employees live and work.
- Actress Lucy Hale Teams with PetSmart to Champion Pet Adoption
“I want to encourage others to discover the power and joy of the human-animal bond. Shelters across the U.S. are at or beyond capacity and I’m encouraging people to open their hearts and homes to a new pet during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week,” Hale said.
- New Study Finds High Home Prices Linked to…