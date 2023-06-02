This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See – Press Release

A roundup of the week’s most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the Big Ten’s first LGBTQ+ symposium and ASICS’ new running shoe.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week’s most newsworthy and popular releases, here’s a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn’t be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

1. Big Ten Conference to Host its First LGBTQ+ Symposium

The Big Ten will welcome more than 100 student-athletes, coaches and administrators from its 14 (soon-to-be 16) member institutions – along with a remarkable group of guest speakers – marking the conference’s ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

2. When They Hit a Three, Burritos Are Free: Chipotle Launches “Free-Pointer”

Chipotle is launching “Free-Pointer” for a championship matchup featuring two of the top 3-point-shooting teams from the 2023 playoffs, so fans can expect many buckets and many free burritos.

3. Frito-Lay North America signs on as Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™

Steven Williams, CEO, Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods North America, said, “As our snacks are known to bring people together for iconic moments in sports, we look forward to using our role in this momentous occasion in women’s sports to support the athletes and fans alike.”

4. Borg-Warner Trophy® Awarded to 2023 Indianapolis 500 Winner Josef Newgarden

In recognition of his win, Newgarden’s face will be the 110th added onto the sterling silver Borg-Warner Trophy, which is 110 pounds and measures 5 feet and 4 inches tall.

5. Stefon Diggs and the Diggs Deep Foundation: Making a…