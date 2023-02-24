This Week in Transportation News: 11 Stories You Need to See – Press Release

A roundup of the week’s most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including updates from Norfolk Southern and Heybike’s new e-bike.
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week’s most newsworthy and popular releases, here’s a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn’t be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Norfolk Southern furthers East Palestine community engagement and recovery
Over the weekend, Norfolk Southern launched NSMakingitRight.com as a resource for members of the East Palestine community and public at-large. The website includes regular updates on environmental clean-up progress, services available at the Family Assistance Center (FAC), and answers to common questions and concerns.
- Nikola to be First U.S. Truck Manufacturer to Add PlusDrive Next Generation Safety System to Class 8 Electric Trucks
PlusDrive elevates the role of the professional driver to a pilot who supervises the system to drive on the highway. Its capabilities go far beyond basic driver assistance capabilities such as lane keeping and automatic emergency brakes.
- United Makes It Easier for Families to Sit Together
The new dynamic seat map feature will sit children under 12-years-old next to an adult in their party for free – regardless of the type of ticket purchased.
- Republic Services Is Rolling Out Industry’s First Fully Integrated Electric Recycling and Waste Trucks
It will begin operating two fully integrated electric recycling and waste truck prototypes this fall, and expects EVs to represent half of its new truck purchases in the next five years.
- Subway Enhances…