This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week’s most newsworthy and popular releases, here’s a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn’t be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Canoo Announces Introduction of its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190
The LDV 190 shares the same Multi-Purpose Platform (MPP) as the LDV 130 but has a more beefed-up suspension system to handle the increased payload of Class 2 vehicles. Drivers will notice it features the same dynamic handling and performance as the LDV 130, courtesy of Canoo’s patented steering by wire system.
- Impact Venture Capital Portfolio Company, Alef, Reports Pre-Orders of $750M Worth of Flying Cars
Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company that is designing and developing a flying car, announced that it reached 2,500 pre-orders representing $750,000,000 in revenue upon delivery. This includes 2,100 deposits from individuals, and B2B agreements with businesses for sale of 400 cars, including an agreement with a California car dealership.
- Vinfast Debuts On Nasdaq Global Select Market Following Successful Business Combination With Black Spade Acquisition Co
VinFast Auto Ltd. is now trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol VFS. Following their recent announcement about combining with Black Spade Acquisition Co, VinFast aims to strengthen its position in the global EV market and lead the way for other Vietnamese brands.
- Wingless…