Thompson to retain employees in acquisition of Cox : Cayman Information Service

Kyle Hooker (left) and Al Thompson

(CNS): A.L. Thompson Building Supplies Ltd, the largest hardware merchant in the Cayman Islands, got even bigger last week with the purchase of Cox Lumber Ltd. The new owners have said that all staff at the Cox store in Bodden Town and the merchant yard in George Town will be retained in the merger of the two local family-run companies. The Tibbetts family, the former owners of Cox Lumber, will retain Tibbetts Lumber and Tibbetts International operating in the United States.



Al Thompson, the president of the business that bears his name, said the purchase will facilitate an increase in the range of products available at the best price points because of increased purchasing power.

“Bringing A. L. Thompson’s and Cox Lumber together allows us to evolve to meet the demands of the people of the Cayman Islands by combining our Caymanian values and commitment to our customers to create an even better offering,” Thompson said. “I…