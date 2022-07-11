‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ nabs a mighty field workplace opening for Marvel





“Thor: Love and Thunder,” the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made an estimated $143 million domestically for its opening this weekend, according to Disney ( DIS ) .

That number is on par with industry expectations, which had the film making around $150 million in North America. Despite it not being a record-shattering debut, or even the biggest opening for Marvel this year — which belongs to May’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — it marks another strong premiere for Hollywood’s most reliable blockbuster franchise.

The film, which has Chris Hemsworth’s Thor team up with Natalie Portman’s The Mighty Thor to fight off an evil force that is killing gods, has made $302 million worldwide so far.

That’s the good news. The not-so-good news is that “Love and Thunder” has garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The film holds a 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned a “B+” CinemaScore from audiences. Now, a “B+” from ticket buyers is typically…