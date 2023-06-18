Thousands of Canadians took to the streets of Toronto to raise $1.4 million for … – Press Release

TORONTO, June 18, 2023 /CNW/ – More than 2,000 participants raised $1.4 million at the 10th annual Starlight Investments Journey to Conquer Cancer walk/run event benefiting the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. This family-friendly event has raised more than $14.4 million cumulatively in support of ground-breaking cancer research, treatment, and patient care at The Princess Margaret.

Participants of all ages and athletic abilities – including dogs and children – gathered at Varsity Stadium for the opening ceremony, led by Munira Premji, a three-time cancer survivor who is participating in the Journey for the 10th time.

“Nobody does cancer alone. My hope is that one day, through events like the Journey, we will conquer cancer in our lifetime,” said Premji. “This event is the perfect forum to raise much needed awareness, but also the funds required to do the research that will enable new breakthroughs and better treatment options for patients.”

On Sunday, participants, including patients, survivors, and supporters, walked or ran one, three or five km through downtown Toronto. All routes passed by Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, with pit stops and live entertainment along the way. Participants were greeted by “Hope” the dog, the new Journey mascot, and serenaded by live bands along the route.

“Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada and the second leading cause of death around the world,” said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. “Fortunately, thanks to the support of our event participants, there is hope at The Princess Margaret. Funds raised by Journey participants allow researchers to generate more breakthrough discoveries that will revolutionize cancer treatment and care for patients here in Canada and around the world.”

When participants register for the Journey, they can choose to direct their fundraising dollars to one of more than 50 areas of cancer research. Princess Margaret Cancer…