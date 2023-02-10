Threat Intelligence Market [2023-2030] Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis Rep… – Press Release

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fortune Business Insights, the threat intelligence market size is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The increasing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches is driving the demand for threat intelligence solutions and services. Organizations across various industries are investing in threat intelligence to protect themselves from cyber threats, reduce the risk of data breaches, and comply with regulatory requirements.

In addition, the growth of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) is leading to an increase in the number of connected devices and an exponential growth in the amount of data being generated, further driving the threat intelligence market growth. Geographically, North America is expected to hold the largest Threat Intelligence Market share, due to the presence of a large number of tech companies and the adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

Threat Intelligence Market Industry Developments:

In September 2018, Saudi telecommunications company (STC) signed an agreement with Anomali Company to develop a platform for cyber threats information sharing. This agreement aims on enhancing the methods of dealing with cyber threats in STC group and its subsidiaries.

In September 2018, SecureWorks entered into partnership with CrowdStrike to integrate SecureWorks’ Red Cloak Behavioral Analytics with CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform to offer endpoint detection and response solution with applied analytics and intelligence

Trends in the Threat Intelligence Market:

The threat intelligence market is evolving rapidly and several trends are shaping its growth and development. Some of the key trends in the threat intelligence market include: