Three-Body and Other Excellent Programs Are Unveiled at FILMART, and Tencent Vid… – Press Release

HONG KONG, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 27th Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) was unveiled on March 13. Tencent Video participated in the exhibition with excellent film and television programs. By holding a content promotion workshop and setting up exclusive exhibition areas, Tencent Video exhibited the rich high-quality content on the platform, attracting the attention of producers, distributors, investors and industry representatives from all over the world. On March 14 afternoon, Tencent Video held a special event to promote its content.

During the event, Tencent Video introduced the platform’s diversified content strategy in TV series. In particular, “Three-Body” was adapted from the novel of the same name which won the Hugo Award, the highest award in the science fiction industry. As soon as it was aired, the drama has been highly received by global audiences as “the new peak of Chinese science fiction drama”, becoming a new benchmark for Chinese science fiction dramas to go overseas. The TV series also included “Where Dreams Begin”, “Hao Shi Cheng Shuang”, “Trio In Chengdu”, “Sword and Fairy 6”, as well as “Out of the Yu Men”, “The Longest Promise” and “Amidst a Snowstorm of Love” adapted from popular novels.

Meanwhile, Tencent Video also showed premium content in various genres, including animation, variety show, documentary, children’s programs, etc. As the top domestic animation platform, Tencent Video platform fully meets the needs of different users through a wide range of programs such as “Soul Land”, “The King’s Avatar”, “Blades of the Guardians”, “Swallowed Star”, “Ling Long“, and “Left-Hand Layup!”, as well as “Shrouding the Heavens“, China’s first animation completely produced in Unreal Engine 5, and “Honor of Kings“, the game’s first official animation drama. In addition, high-quality content of Tencent Video’s variety show, documentary and child channels were also demonstrated and attracted wide attention, including “