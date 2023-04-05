Three Major Technologies Transforming The Industrial Automation Market – By The … – Press Release

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As per The Business Research Company’s Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2023, the global industrial automation market size will grow from $177.2 billion in 2022 to $190.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. The factory automation market size is then expected to grow to $256.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 7%. Going forward, increasing adoption of IoT, rising healthcare expenditure, rising demand from agriculture industry and increase in passenger air traffic will drive the industrial automation market growth.

The industrial automation market is fairy fragmented, with a large number of players. Siemens AG was the largest competitor with 4.1% industrial automation market share, followed by ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Fanuc Corporation, Omron Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and General Electric.

The industrial automation market forecast identifies the following top three technologies companies in the industrial automation market should adopt to stay relevant in the market:

1. Implementation of AI In Industrial Automation

The implementation of AI (artificial intelligence) in industrial automation is a key trend in the industrial automation market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) involves robots performing complex human tasks. Robots are capable of doing recurring activities, designing the production model, rising competence, building automation solutions, eradicating human error and delivering superior levels of quality assurance.

2. Edge And Cloud Computing for Industrial Automation

