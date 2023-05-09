Three-month interim report (Q1) 2023 – Press Release

Revenue up 7%, full-year outlook maintained (unaudited)
ALK’s overall results in Q1 2023 were largely as expected, with 7% organic revenue growth in local currencies and increased operating profit with an EBIT margin of 18%. Combined SCIT and SLIT-drops sales exceeded expectations, while tablet sales were around DKK 35 million lower than planned on slower growth in new patient initiations. The full-year revenue and earnings outlook remains unchanged.
Q1 2023 financial highlights
Comparative figures for Q1 2022 are shown in brackets. Revenue growth rates are stated in local currencies, unless otherwise indicated
- Revenue increased 7% to DKK 1,234 million (1,155) on high, single-digit growth from all sales regions. The one-year, mandatory rebate increase of 5 percentage points in Germany lowered revenue growth by approximately 1 percentage point. Currencies had a minor negative effect on reported growth.
- Sales in Europe grew by 7%. Sales were up 9% in North America and 8% in International markets.
- Combined SCIT and SLIT-drops sales increased by 13% to DKK 510 million (449) driven by solid growth in Europe and China.
- Tablet sales increased overall by 1% to DKK 581 million (583), reflecting 0% growth in Europe, 23% growth in North America and a 4% decline in International markets. Sales in North America and International markets were as expected, the latter reflecting the phasing of tablet shipments to Japan, where ALK’s partner continued to record double-digit growth from in-market sales. Sales in Europe were lower than expected, most notably in Germany and the Nordics following the initiation of only approximately 95% of the expected number of new patients. Initiatives have been launched to restore momentum in both markets, while at the same time unlocking further countries as meaningful growth contributors.
- Sales of Other products were up by 14% to DKK 143 million (123).
- Operating profit (EBIT) increased on sales growth, margin improvements and efficiencies, partly offset…