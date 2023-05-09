Three-month interim report (Q1) 2023 – Press Release

Revenue up 7%, full-year outlook maintained (unaudited)

ALK’s overall results in Q1 2023 were largely as expected, with 7% organic revenue growth in local currencies and increased operating profit with an EBIT margin of 18%. Combined SCIT and SLIT-drops sales exceeded expectations, while tablet sales were around DKK 35 million lower than planned on slower growth in new patient initiations. The full-year revenue and earnings outlook remains unchanged.

Q1 2023 financial highlights

Comparative figures for Q1 2022 are shown in brackets. Revenue growth rates are stated in local currencies, unless otherwise indicated