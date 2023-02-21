Three native girls take up senior jobs at DoT

(L-R) Marzeta Bodden, Tristaca Ebanks and Lauren Brook

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has hired three Caymanian women to work in various management positions. Marzeta Bodden has been appointed as the deputy director for Tourism Product Development, Lauren Brook as the manager for Global Public Relations Services, and Tristaca Ebanks as manager of National Promotions and Events.

Tourism Director Rosa Harris said the DoT was pleased to welcome three experienced and talented Caymanian women to the team.

“They have all transitioned seamlessly into their roles, and I look forward to seeing how their ideas and perspectives advance the department’s mandate,” she said. “The team is empowered to transform post-COVID the islands’ product offerings, marketing and promotional activity to deliver on quality experiences and business development expansion.”

Bodden has 20 years of work experience spanning aviation, tourism, education and financial…