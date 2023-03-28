Three Technologies to Support Growth in a Slow Economy – Press Release

Information Management & Automation Forecast to Return 16 Weeks of Worker Time Per Year

Economists are forecasting continued slow growth in the economy throughout 2023. This difficult environment is accompanied by historic inflation rates, and mass layoffs, leaving an unsettled feeling even for those whose jobs are secure. We’re dealing with less spending power, higher prices, and increasing uncertainty all at once. Further boosting our anxiety, worldwide supply chains continue to experience periodic interruptions, customer service interactions are leaving consumers feeling abused, businesses are failing to deliver on sustainability promises and war continues.

The world is a busy place, and most of us are feeling tired and frustrated by trying to keep up. We’re stymied by too many decisions and too much information to effectively process. At work, we simply don’t have as much energy to put toward figuring out where to best cut costs and how to invest to position our companies for growth now and when the economy begins to recover.

As we reassess our organizations, three technologies offer relatively simple ways to boost internal efficiencies and to right-size spend to better match the capabilities we really use. As 2023 unfolds, there are three opportunities to better use technology:

Use free time from slowing work to focus workers on cleaning up data to get more value out of document management systems.

Automate processes to boost efficiencies and focus human effort on the most meaningful tasks.

Invest in composable technologies to leverage a better match between technology use and technology spend leading to improved financial return to the organization.

1. Turn Unused Time Toward Better Information Management.

In periods of growth, we often don’t have time to work on the business, because we’re so busy meeting the demands of customers and market growth. However, as we become less busy in the office due to the slowing economy, workers have an…