Through Mari 10: The ‘world’s smallest winery’ is promoting bottles for $5,000 apiece

Written by Jacopo Prisco, CNN

Tullio Masoni makes some of the most exclusive wine in the world, but he doesn’t want you to drink it.

An exuberant entrepreneur, art collector and former investment banker, he created what he says is the world’s smallest vineyard atop a 16th-century palazzo in the heart of Reggio Emilia. The town is famous for being the birthplace of the “tricolore” Italian national flag. It’s also sandwiched between Parma and Modena, in a stretch of land that has given Italy some of its most well-known exports, including supercars Ferrari and Lamborghini and culinary staples like lasagne, tortellini, Prosciutto di Parma and Ragù alla Bolognese.

That Masoni’s wine doesn’t end up on many tables with such comestibles probably makes sense when you consider its beginnings. He grows his grapes on the rooftop of Via Mari 10 — the building’s address and the name of the wine itself — a notable site because in 1859 it was visited by Giuseppe Garibaldi, the revolutionary who…