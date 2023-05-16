Thumzup® Welcomes C&O Restaurants to its Proprietary Cash Rewards Platform – Thu… – Press Release

Available in the App Store and Google Play, Thumzup Enables Virtually Everyone to Earn Cash Rewards for Posting on Social Media about the Brands They Love

Los Angeles, CA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) TZUP is excited to welcome C&O Restaurants to its cash rewards digital social media branding platform.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

“We’re excited to welcome C&O Restaurants, home to The Rat Pack Martini Bar and Best Free Table Bread in LA to the Thumzup platform,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “Thumzup’s users are now able to earn cash while enjoying delicious food at a restaurant where, ‘People Generally Don’t Leave Here Hungry.’ I have been eating there for years. We look forward to continuing our commitment to helping grow C&O Restaurants’ customer base and sales.”

For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com and https://www.candorestaurants.com/

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through Venmo and PayPal.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com

Forward-looking Statements

