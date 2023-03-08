Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces 2022 AGM Results – Thunderbird Enterta… – Press Release

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. TBRD THBRF (“Thunderbird” or the “Company“), today announced that shareholders approved all matters considered at the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders (“AGM“) held March 6, 2023. Details of the voting results are presented below.

Voting Results

Full details of the following matters that were voted on at the AGM are set out in the Company’s management information circular dated January 27, 2023 (the “Information Circular“), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Outcome

of Vote

Votes By Poll

% of Votes For

% of Votes Withheld

Jennifer Twiner McCarron

Carried

98.17

1.83

Asha Daniere

Carried

99.48

0.52

Azim Jamal

Carried

98.17

1.83

Jerome Levy

Carried

89.80

10.20

Linda Michaelson

Carried

91.23

8.77

Mark Trachuk

Carried

97.72

2.28

The shareholders also: (1) fixed the size of the board of directors at six; (2) reapproved the Company’s stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan“); (3) approved certain amendments to the Stock Option Plan; (4) reapproved the Company’s equity compensation plan (the “Equity Compensation Plan“); (5) approved certain amendments to the Equity Compensation Plan; and (6) approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor for the ensuing year (or until their successor is appointed) and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution

Outcome

of Vote

Votes By Poll

% of Votes

For

% of Votes

Withheld

% of Votes

Against

Number of Directors

(Set at Six)

Carried

99.95

N/A

0.05

Reapproval of the Stock Option Plan

Carried

99.64

N/A

0.36

Approval of Amendments to the Stock Option Plan

Carried

99.63

N/A

0.37

Reapproval of the Equity…



