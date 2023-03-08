Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces 2022 AGM Results – Thunderbird Enterta… – Press Release

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. TBRD THBRF (“Thunderbird” or the “Company“), today announced that shareholders approved all matters considered at the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders (“AGM“) held March 6, 2023. Details of the voting results are presented below.

Voting Results

Full details of the following matters that were voted on at the AGM are set out in the Company’s management information circular dated January 27, 2023 (the “Information Circular“), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome



of Vote Votes By Poll % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Jennifer Twiner McCarron Carried 98.17 1.83 Asha Daniere Carried 99.48 0.52 Azim Jamal Carried 98.17 1.83 Jerome Levy Carried 89.80 10.20 Linda Michaelson Carried 91.23 8.77 Mark Trachuk Carried 97.72 2.28

The shareholders also: (1) fixed the size of the board of directors at six; (2) reapproved the Company’s stock option plan (the “Stock Option Plan“); (3) approved certain amendments to the Stock Option Plan; (4) reapproved the Company’s equity compensation plan (the “Equity Compensation Plan“); (5) approved certain amendments to the Equity Compensation Plan; and (6) approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor for the ensuing year (or until their successor is appointed) and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below: