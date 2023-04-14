Tibetan chief defends Dalai Lama after video kissing boy on the lips in India





CNN

—



The head of the Tibetan government-in-exile has defended the Dalai Lama over a video in which the spiritual leader kisses a child on the lips and then asks him to “suck my tongue.”

The Dalai Lama’s actions were “innocent” and had been misinterpreted, Penpa Tsering told reporters at an event in the Indian capital New Delhi on Thursday, adding that the controversy over the video had “hurt” the leader’s followers.

“His holiness has always lived in sanctity, (following the life of) a Buddhist monk, including celibacy. His years of spiritual practice have gone beyond sensorial pleasures,” Tsering said. “His holiness is now being labeled all kinds of names.”

In a statement Monday, the Dalai Lama – a Nobel peace laureate – apologized after a video of his exchange with the boy went viral on social media and prompted a wave of international…