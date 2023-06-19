Tidewater Announces Contemplated Bond Issue – Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) – Press Release

Tidewater Inc. TDW (“Tidewater” or the “Company”) today announced that it intends to commence a private offering of USD denominated 5-year senior unsecured bonds, subject to market conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the bond issue towards financing a portion of the purchase price to acquire 37 platform supply vessels from Solstad Offshore ASA, as announced on March 7, 2023, and other general corporate purposes.

The bonds would be privately placed in the United States in accordance with U.S. securities laws and sold outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933.

The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the bonds or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act of 1933.

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production, generation and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Tidewater notes that certain statements set forth in this press release contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current view with respect to future events and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements…