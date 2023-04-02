Tiens Group Attends Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 – Press Release

Tiens focuses on global markets by engaging with likeminded peers from the four corners of the globe

BOAO, China, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 themed “An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges”, kicked off in Boao, China, on March 28-31. As a BFA senior platinum member, Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tiens Group, a direct seller of healthcare products, was invited to speak at the forum by the organizing committee.

This year’s conference focuses on regional cooperation in Asia, carbon neutrality, green energy, climate change, and the digital economy. Highlighting the Boao Forum’s role as a platform for international exchange and cooperation, Tiens Group participated in the discussions, shared the firm’s story while listening to the latest ideas and views and connecting with industry peers.

“As a China-based multinational provider of healthcare products with a 28-year track record in international development, Tiens Group has taken the lead in supporting China’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, as the means to understand and seize opportunities in the global market,” said Mr. Li. “Tiens Group is confident in pooling resources with partners so that all participants are winners despite the challenges that must be jointly overcome during the process.”

During the four-day event, Mr. Li engaged in meaningful conversations with many of the invitees, including BFA chairman Ban Ki-moon, and BFA vice chairman and chief representative for China Zhou Xiaochuan, exchanging ideas and sharing Tiens’ successful experience with them.

During the forum, Mr. Li were interviewed by journalists from Hainan Daily, Qiongdao TV and several other media organizations. The key message that he related during the interviews: “Tiens is willing to give full play to its own advantages. The company always adheres to the mission of keeping people healthy and serving society with…