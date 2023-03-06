Tiffany & Co. unveils BTS star Jimin as model ambassador

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

As luxury brands continue to court South Korea’s booming luxury market, Tiffany & Co. has unveiled K-pop star Jimin as its newest brand ambassador.

The BTS singer, whose full name is Park Ji-min, will appear in his first campaign for the brand this spring, the jeweler said Thursday.

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of a shirtless Jimin wearing a black suit and a collection of the brand’s “Lock” bracelets. He becomes the second K-pop star to pen a deal with Tiffany & Co. in recent years, after Rosé from girl group Blackpink was unveiled as a brand ambassador in 2021.

In a press release, the singer described the partnership as “a great honor,” adding that the jeweler has a “passion for design, innovation and artistry.”

Tiffany & Co. announced its partnership with a photo of Jimin wearing some of the brand’s “Lock” bracelets. Credit: Tiffany & Co.

South Korea, along with China, has been pivotal to Tiffany & Co.’s growth since luxury conglomerate…