Tiger Analytics and Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) collaborate to drive AI capabiliti… – Press Release

Singapore, Aug 22, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Tiger Analytics, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Advanced Analytics Consulting Services, will be collaborating with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), Singapore to further industry-relevant AI education and research. This will broaden access to AI skills in Singapore. Together, the partners will drive the next generation of AI-ready talent and the acceleration of technology adoption by SMEs.

As part of this collaboration, Tiger Analytics will co-develop the curriculum with NYP for the Diploma in AI & Data Engineering (DADE), alongside other leading industry leaders. In addition, Tiger Analytics will be a key AI/Advanced Analytics contributor at the recently launched NYP-Microsoft Centre for Applied AI (C4AI) to empower SMEs in Singapore with the platform, tools, and expertise to drive AI adoption.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Tiger Analytics enables several Fortune 500 companies to generate business value from data. As committed evangelists to the transformational ability of data, analytics, and AI, the company actively collaborates with academic institutes and industry thought leaders to address the learning and development needs of young aspirants who want to take on jobs in this fast-growing industry.

Tiger Analytics’ collaboration with NYP to co-develop the curriculum of the DADE course and its ongoing partnership at the C4AI, are vital steps to catalyse, synergize and strengthen Singapore’s AI play.

The diploma course, taught under NYP’s Professional Competency Model (NYP-PCM), mirrors workplace practices instead of the subject-based approach. Young aspiring engineers are immersed in technologies such as AI, Deep Learning, and Machine Learning, before applying these AI solutions across various sectors. Industry leader Tiger Analytics will co-create the diploma with its proprietary material and real-world use cases with relevant data for project work. Tiger’s seasoned leadership team will also play a…