TikTok confirms that journalists’ information was accessed by ByteDance workers



New York

CNN

—



TikTok parent company ByteDance has fired four employees who improperly accessed the personal data of two journalists on the platform, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter confirmed to CNN Thursday.

TikTok user data from the two journalists, who worked for the Financial Times and BuzzFeed, was accessed while ByteDance employees were investigating potential employee leaks to the press, according to the company. The employees involved, two based in the United States and two in China, were fired following an investigation conducted on behalf of the company by an outside law firm, the CEOs of TikTok and ByteDance revealed to employees in two separate emails Thursday.

The personal data accessed from the journalists’ accounts included IP addresses, according to the spokesperson. IP addresses can provide information about a user’s location.

“The individuals…