Tilda Swinton says she won’t be carrying a masks on set of latest film

Three years into the pandemic, Tilda Swinton is ready to put Covid-19-related film set rules behind her.

While appearing at a South By Southwest (SXSW) festival event in Austin, Texas on Monday, Swinton said that she was told she had “to wear a mask at all times” while in production on a movie she’s about to start filming in Ireland.

“I’m not wearing a mask,” Swinton declared regarding her plans while on set, adding that she’s had Covid-19 “so many times” but is now “super healthy.”

Swinton was at SXSW to promote her new film “Problemista,” a comedy about a Salvadorian immigrant named Alejandro (Julio Torres) who has dreams of working for toy company Hasbro. While pursuing his Hasbro goals, Alejandro ends up working for Swinton’s character Elizabeth, an art critic dealing with issues surrounding her late husband’s remains.

