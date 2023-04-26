Tim Northup Appointed Chief Financial Officer and Jeffrey Lambert Appointed as I… – Press Release

DESTIN, Fla., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (the “Company”), a premier international mixed martial arts organization OTC, announced new additions to the Board and leadership team, including experienced financial executive Tim Northup as Chief Financial Officer and Jeffrey Lambert as an Independent member of the Board of Directors.

Northup has more than 30 years of financial management experience including work for publicly traded and international privately held companies. Northup earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Grand Valley State University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Western Michigan University.

Lambert is a 25-year veteran of investor relations and marketing, founder of national PR and financial communications agency Lambert Global LLC and fintech shareholder loyalty startup TiiCKER, and an active venture and private equity investor. Lambert serves on the Board of the nation’s leading swim and pool products company, Boston-based Aqua Leisure, he is Global Chair of PROI Worldwide, the leading global partnership of PR and communications agencies, and a member of YPO, the world’s leading network of CEOs.

Commenting on the appointments, XFC Chairman and CEO Steve Smith Jr. said, “Tim’s responsibility will be focused on establishing the Company’s financial strategy, planning, and analysis, as well as its accounting and reporting functions to get the XFC fully SEC compliant and to set the framework for our accelerated growth and capital needs.”

“We’ve reset the team with proven business leaders like Tim and Jeff, and moved past the former regime led by fans of the sport, but not performance-minded entrepreneurs and leaders,” Smith added. “We are now fully recovered from the limiting effects of the pandemic and have the leadership, the plan, and the dynamic fans and brand to scale the XFC platform.”

The XFC will return to action June 2 and resurrect its…