Tim Paine: Cricket South Africa says ball-tampering allegations ‘unlucky’ in timing

Tim Paine ended a near year-long absence from elite cricket in October as he returned to play for Tasmania

Cricket South Africa says it is “unfortunate” ex-Australia captain Tim Paine’s claims that South Africa tampered with the ball in 2018 did not emerge “at the appropriate time”.

Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year and Cameron Bancroft nine months for their parts in tampering with the ball during the third Test at Cape Town in March 2018.

Paine, who was later appointed Test captain in place of Smith, has claimed South Africa tampered with the ball in the Test that followed.

CSA said Paine’s allegation “could have been useful had it come out at the time, when the rot in the game was being rooted out”.

It added: “CSA and Cricket Australia (CA) have engaged on this matter and the necessary sanctions levied at the time. Both bodies have reiterated their commitment to a clean game, pampered with excellence, grit and above reproach.

“While CSA respects the rights of…