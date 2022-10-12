Time Out picks the ‘world’s coolest’ neighborhood for 2022

(CNN) — It’s one of the best parts about a vacation — that moment when you discover the side of the city that’s clearly more popular with locals than tourists.

Maybe it’s the off-the-beaten-track cafe with the best coffee you’ve ever tasted, the underground bar that’s not signposted on the street above, or the restaurant dishing up mouthwatering local delicacies you’ve never heard of.

To help you discover more hidden gems on your next city break, global media brand Time Out has released its annual list of the worlds coolest neighborhoods.

Topping the 2022 round-up is buzzy Colonia Americana, located in the city of Guadalajara in western Mexico. Time Out says Colonia Americana’s eclectic mix of historic Art Deco mansions and warehouse-based music venues clinched the deal.

“Guadalajara is just emerging as a must-visit — and Colonia Americana is the place to be right now,” said Time Out Travel Editor James Manning in a statement. “It’s home to a boundary-pushing creative community, a…