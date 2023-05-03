Timken Reports Record First-Quarter 2023 Results; Raises Full-Year Outlook – Tim… – Press Release

Record sales of $1.26 billion , up 12 percent in total and 11 percent organically from last year

Record first-quarter EPS of $1.67 ; with all-time record quarterly adjusted EPS of $2.09

Net income margin of 10 percent; adjusted EBITDA margin of 21 percent

Raises 2023 outlook; now expects 2023 EPS of $5.90 – $6.40 , with adjusted EPS of $7.00 – $7.50

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Timken Company TKR www.timken.com))), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, today reported first-quarter 2023 sales of $1.26 billion, up 12.3 percent from the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by strong organic growth in both the Engineered Bearings and Industrial Motion segments, and the favorable impact of acquisitions (net of divestitures), partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation. Organically, first-quarter sales were up 10.9 percent versus the prior year.

Timken posted net income in the first quarter of $122.3 million or a record $1.67 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $118.2 million or $1.56 per diluted share for the same period a year ago.

Excluding special items (detailed in the attached tables), adjusted net income in the first quarter was $153.5 million or $2.09 per diluted share, an all-time record for any quarter. This compares to adjusted net income of $129.7 million or $1.72 per diluted share for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $265.5 million or 21.0 percent of sales, compared with $225.1 million or 20.0 percent of sales in the first quarter of last year.

Net cash from operations for the quarter was $78.6 million and free cash flow was $36.9 million. During the quarter, the company returned $77.6 million of cash to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 670 thousand shares of company stock. In addition, the company acquired the assets of American Roller Bearing Co. at the end of January. Also, in early April, Timken…