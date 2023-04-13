Tingo Group Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Rule – Tingo Group … – Press Release

MONTVALE, N.J., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tingo Group, Inc. TIO (“Tingo” or the “Company”) announced today that it has received a Bid Price Compliance Letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) informing Tingo that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.



As announced on Monday, April 10, 2023, Tingo was previously notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days, as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules. To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on April 12, 2023, the tenth consecutive trading day of MICT’s common stock bid price closing above $1.00.

Darren Mercer, Chief Executive Officer of MICT, commented: “We are very pleased to regain compliance in such a short timeframe.

“As mentioned in our press release on Monday, April 10, 2023, the Board are determined to address the ongoing significant disconnect between our current share price and the underlying performance of the Company and we will be announcing details of the steps we are taking in this regard in the coming weeks.”

About Tingo Group

