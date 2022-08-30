Tire Building Machinery Market Size to Grow by USD 111.55 million, Increasing De… – Press Release





NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The global tire building machinery market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for replaced tires globally. Tires are some of the most replaced components of vehicles due to constant exposure to wear and tear. Various factors such as harsh road conditions, demand for seasonal tires, and changing consumer behavior compel consumers to change tires. Thus, the demand for replacement tires is increasing in the market. In addition, several commercial tires are expected to reach the end of their product life cycles during the forecast period, especially in developed countries. Moreover, commercial vehicles with more than five years of service require the replacement of parts or the entire vehicle. The increasing replacement demand for tires is creating a demand for new tires, which is encouraging tire manufacturers to increase the production of tires.





The tire building machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 111.55 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period.

Use the analysis and competitive benchmarking insights by Technavio for effective decision making. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The tire building machinery market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. Several local and regional vendors, especially in Asia, are offering tire building machinery at competitive prices when compared to established players. Hence, the market is competitive for new entrants. Though many local vendors are emerging in this market, they find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and…