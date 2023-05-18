Tissue Paper Market size to grow by USD 26,066.82 million from 2022 to 2027, APA… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The tissue paper market size is expected to grow by USD 26,066.82 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.76% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 40% of the market’s overall growth. The steady growth in population, especially the elderly, increases the demand for sanitary products such as tissue paper in the region. Lifestyle changes and rising average incomes also boost the demand for sanitary paper. Growing interest in hygiene and increasing urbanization is expected to have a positive impact on the regional tissue paper market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Tissue Paper Market: Concerns about health and hygiene driving the demand for tissue paper in developing economies to drive growth

One of the key driving factors for the growth of the tissue paper market is the growing concerns about health and hygiene in developing economies.

The markets in developing countries have tremendous potential for growth. This is due to the markets in developed regions like North America and Europe having become quite mature.

and having become quite mature. As a result of the economic development, urbanization, and disposable incomes in many developing countries have increased.

In recent times, emerging economies in APAC have been experiencing a change in purchasing behavior and habits of consumers.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Tissue Paper Market: Adoption Of E-commerce