Titan Medical Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and… – Press Release

TORONTO, Ontario, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company“) TMDTMDIF, announced today the financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The Company also announced that its 2023 annual meeting (the “Meeting“) is scheduled for Friday, June 30, 2023 at 4:00 pm E.T. to be held virtually at https://web.lumiagm.com/420568592.



Recent Activities:

On May 26 th , the Company announced a non-exclusive license agreement with a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery for an upfront payment of US$7.5 million.

Financial Highlights:

Note that the financial review below discusses the business as of December 31st, 2022. As part of the Strategic Review and as previously disclosed, the Company significantly reduced all operating expenses commencing in late 2022 and through-out 2023 to date.

As of December 31, 2022, Titan had cash of $3.3 million,…