Titan Projects 10x Business Growth in 2022 since Partnering with aCommerce in th… – Press Release

BANGKOK & MANILA, Nov 30, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – As the first and only basketball specialty concept store in the Philippines, Titan started as a brick-and-mortar retail business in 2010. The retailer established stores in posh locations and around the metropolis, such as Bonifacio Global City, Megamall, Conrad, Vertis, Alabang, and Solenad.

Titan 22 – For Love of the Game

While a great part of its success can be attributed to its physical stores, the brand recognized the obvious opportunities of opening online stores. This prospect compelled Titan to become an e-commerce pioneer to open an online channel ahead of other industry players. The brand, however, needed internal expertise to operate a digital store. As a result, it chose to hand over its online business operations to a specialist e-commerce enabler, which provided guidance and expertise in the operations and logistics departments of running an e-commerce channel.

But like any other business, the company wanted to grow more, leading it to explore potential partners that could help it achieve more success.

aCommerce was initially referred to Titan in 2016 by the regional team of one of its biggest brand partners. To succeed in this area, the company believed that simply employing a service provider was not enough. It needed a committed and capable partner.

“TITAN saw aCommerce as not just a third-party service provider as an enabler, but as an overall key partner to grow within the long run,” said Raymond Canteras, Titan’s Digital Director.

Strategies for Success

One of TITAN’s key priorities has always been to continuously innovate to provide consumers with the best experiences, whether online or offline. With the help of aCommerce, the brand launched its first mobile application in 2018, bringing it closer to consumers with just a flick and click on their mobile phones.

“By being deeply connected to the consumers, we get to understand them better and know how to serve them in the best and most seamless ways…