Title Sponsor Announced 2023 DiscountTackle.com Western Bass Shootout – Sacramen… – Press Release

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Western Bass Shootout welcomes Discount Tackle to a multi-year agreement as the Event’s Title Sponsor. This is another step in adding to the list of strong industry partners.

The inaugural event is scheduled for April 14-16, 2023, on the Famed California/ Sacramento River Delta. The SAFE Credit Union Convention Center and the Sacramento Sports Commission are bringing this marquee event to the region in partnership with the APEX Pro Tour, Wild West Bass Trail, WON BASS, and Major League Fishing Toyota Series. The event continues to add more key partners as the date nears.

Established in 2018, DiscountTackle.com is a growing online tackle retailer focused on exceeding its customers’ expectations through their brand selection, speedy delivery, competitive pricing, and high-level customer service.

Jeff Brown, founder and CEO, brought his vision successfully to meet the needs of bass anglers and has grown to widen its retail footprint into various freshwater and saltwater products in just a short time.

Jamie McEldowney, Product and Marketing Manager, states, “DiscountTackle.com is thrilled to partner in the Western Bass Shootout. We have seen tremendous growth over the past few years, shipping over 1.2 million orders to customers across the United States. That growth allows DiscountTackle.com to be a part of an event of this magnitude and to share in a vision specifically focused on growing and cultivating the sport of fishing.”

Jeremy DeHart of the Western Bass Shootout states, “Having a partnership with DiscountTackle.com is a great fit for what this event is built for. The participating vendors and partners supporting this event clearly understand what we are striving to accomplish in bringing top-level fishing events and exposure to all kinds of fishing to the west coast. The Western Bass Shootout is one…