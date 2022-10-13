Titus Low: Singapore jails OnlyFans creator for defying police order to remain off the location





A Singapore court on Tuesday sentenced an OnlyFans creator to three weeks in prison for breaching a police order to stay off the adult subscription site while he was under investigation for allegedly breaking obscenity laws.

Titus Low, 22, pleaded guilty to the charge and another count of transmitting obscene material for which he was fined 3,000 Singapore dollars (about $2,000), according to court documents. He will begin his jail term on October 26, his lawyer told CNN.

The sale and production of pornographic materials is illegal in Singapore but that has not stopped OnlyFans from building a following in the conservative city state – where watching porn is not against the law but online sites are restricted by state censors.

Low is the first OnlyFans creator to be prosecuted in Singapore. He joined the site famous for its NSFW content in April 2021 and at one…