“TO BOLDLY GO” DOCUMENTARY ANNOUNCES NEW STAR TREK ALUMNI & PASSES 60% FUNDING G… – Press Release

Boldly Go To The Greatest Trek Locations Ever Filmed With

The #1 Star Trek Podcast, Terry Farrell, & More Cast & Crew

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Kickstarter for To Boldly Go, the upcoming documentary spanning 60 years of Hollywood history as told via the filming locations of your favorite Star Trek episodes and movies, has just reached 60% of its goal! The project is the efforts of Writer/Producer Mark A. Altman, creator of The CW’s hit docu-series, The Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982, and bestselling author of Star Trek, The Fifty-Year Mission, and his Inglorious Treksperts co-hosts Daren Dochterman (associate producer, Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Director’s Edition), and Ashley E. Miller (screenwriter, Thor, X-Men: First Class).

Quickly dubbed a “Project We Love” by Kickstarter, the campaign began at San Diego Comic-Con with much excitement that has been steadily gaining as the project still has two more weeks to go. That means backers still have time to support the documentary and grab exciting rewards in the process including exclusive enamel pins, challenge coins, autographed DVD and blu-ray discs, associate producer credits, and even set visits to actual Star Trek filming locations with cast and crew members!

Part travelogue, part history lesson, part Curb Your Enthusiasm, this epic documentary will feature stars, directors, writers, and producers of multiple Star Trek shows and movies talking about the locations and making of classic episodes throughout the 60-year history of Star Trek.

The film has been gathering an impressive crew of Trek personalities to offer insight to the exciting filming locations of years past including Terry Farrell, star of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, who will serve as host alongside the Inglorious Treksperts hosts Mark A. Altman, Daren Dochterman, and Ashley E. Miller. Joining them includes